Community Prayer Rally To Be Held Thursday At Fort Lawn Baptist Church

FORT LAWN, S.C. — People around the nation are taking to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, the African American man who died in the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week.

In the Palmetto state, many have held peaceful rallies and marches to stand up against the incident and fight for racial equality.

In Fort Lawn, there will be another peaceful rally on the steps of the Fort Lawn Baptist Church in Chester County on Thursday, June 4th at 8 p.m.

Numerous ministers and law enforcement officers will participate.