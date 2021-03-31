Community Development Block Grant Funding Could Benefit York County Residents

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) York County’s needs assessment, holding a public hearing for residents, giving them a chance to give input on the County’s biggest ticket items such as housing, public facilities and economic development.

York County on the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, coming together to hold a public hearing around Community Block Grant Funding. That’s nearly $18 million coming into the Palmetto State, from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, meant to benefit those of low to moderate income, to eliminate blight and slums, and to address urgent community needs.

“It is of course a federal program and those funds flow from the federal government to each state government. In South Carolina, those funds flow through the Department of Commerce, so they’re actually the ones that we apply for the funds and they oversee the projects once we get them funded.”

Grazier Rhea, with the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, says in order to be eligible for Community Block Grant funds, Counties or Municipalities must first hold a needs assessment hearing. Projects can range from water and sewer, to public buildings, revitalization, and much more. Projects much be affordable, accessible or sustainable for communities.

“And then once it’s funded, we actually go through the process, we have to do an environmental assessment which takes about eight or 10 months, and then we will help hire the engineer, and work with the engineer on the design and then work with the engineer to do the bidding and hiring of contractors,” says Rhea.

Community leaders and residents, creating a wish list of 10 to 15 projects that they’d like to see happen around York County. Now, that list I will go to County Council for approval before any applications are submitted.

Graizer Rhea says York County is really focusing on getting these grants for community improvements.

The Council of Governments and County leaders will begin the grant application process, as deadlines are quickly approaching.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with Catawba Regional Council of Governments leaders about how grant funds can be used around the county.