Communities Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Anne Springs Close at a Greenway Memorial Ceremony

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The community saying goodbye to 95 y/o Anne Springs Close at the Greenway that is named after her in Fort Mill.

People from South and North Carolina and beyond filling the amphitheater at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. Family and friends sharing the memories and legacy of Mrs. Close.

Hundreds coming out to the Anne Springs Close Greenway to pay their respects and share in Ms. Close’s memory. Her son-in-laws sharing a few memories of their own allowing everyone to know a different side of Anne Springs Close.

“She wasn’t one to put on airs. That was clear from the name that she went by, Baggs. In my lifetime I have known a few great ladies. Grande Dames we’d call them up north. And only one of them ever told me to call her Baggs,” says author and son-in-law Christopher Buckley.

“I’ve known a few titled people to but Anne Springs Close was the most natural aristocrats I ever met,” says Buckley.

With a long track record of adventures and generosity – traveling to more than 60 countries, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro three times, donating 21-hundred acres of greenspace and helping communities in need, at home and abroad her son-in-law, former White House Chief-of-Staff, Erskine Bowles, says, “All of us will miss this force of nature. This remarkable woman, who has done so much to make this world and our own little worlds a better place.”

Her legacy living on through her acts of kindness and works like the greenway.

“This remarkable woman who took the time, set the example and gave us the advice, each and every one of us that made us all the better person for having known her,” says Bowles.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson at that memorial where stories were shared.