Upper Palmetto YMCA Begins To Reopen, Take Extra Health And Safety Measures

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — Governor Henry McMaster has reopened close-contact businesses. Those opened up Monday, May 18th.

Close-contact businesses range from beauty salons to barbershops, tanning facilities, body art establishments and fitness centers.

Looking at gyms, the Upper Palmetto YMCA is beginning to open up in a phased approached.

“We’ve been closed for two months now, and I’ve been doing home workouts and there’s nothing like being in the gym and having motivation around you to keep going,” Saundra Frank, a member of the Charlotte Avenue branch, said.

Lamar Thompson, Regional Vice President, said, “I definitely support that decision and as you can see, we had a lot of members to come in and start utilizing that, they have been sitting idle for quite some time and they’re eager to get going again.”

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid goes inside the Charlotte Avenue YMCA to get a look at what equipment is ready for you to use and how the few facilities that are open are working together to keep members safe.