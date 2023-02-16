Come-See-Me Festival Logo Reveal

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One of South Carolina’s largest all-volunteer festival is right around the corner and today we are getting our first look at the 2023 Come-See-Me Festival.

The festival’s logo was unveiled today at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center.

The 2023 Festival Chair Lee Hamilton says the logo is showing off the personality of Vernon Grant’s iconic images of the festival mascot frogs Glen and Glenda.

Hamilton says this is a moment he has dreamed of since he started volunteering with Come-See-Me back in 2011.

Hamilton said, It’s a lot of fun to create and I didn’t realize how much customization I could do. So I made my frog dancing, Had some music notes to make sure people know he’s out there having fun. I used a font that was originally from 1985, the year that I was born, and then I put a flower in his hand which the flower is for my wife who was pregnant at the time of the creation of the logo.”

Hamilton feels his creation matches the theme for this year’s festival of Dancing in the Spring.

Also at the unveiling, new souvenirs featuring the logo were introduced, and those will be on sale during the festival starting April 13th.