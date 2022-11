CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Chester Parks and Recreation, and the Chester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, will be hosting a College Fair this Saturday, November 12th from 11 AM to 2 PM at the City of Chester Aquatic and Fitness Center.

There will be Colleges, Alumni, Greek Life, Panel Discussion and Giveaways.

