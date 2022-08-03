Collecting Donations for Kentucky Flood Victims

TRI-COUNTY (CN2 NEWS) – Our hearts are breaking as people in Eastern Kentucky are dealing with historic flooding.

The death toll now stands at 37, but emergency officials believe that number will increase. There are people still unaccounted for and families have lost everything except the clothes on their back.

When tragedy strikes, people step up and throughout the Tri-County there are many efforts to help our neighbors in Kentucky.

CN2’s Zane Cina with a closer look at the Donations heading for Kentucky.