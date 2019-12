YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Coleman’s Trading Post has a long history in the City of York.

The store was originally opened by Porter and Emma Coleman serviced the community as a local convenience store and meeting spot. Now, 74 years later, their daughter Nancy Coleman is re-opening the trading post’s doors to the community. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is in the store learning about it’s history in York’s community in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.