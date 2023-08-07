CN2’s Top 5 activities here in York County before summer’s over!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We know some of our friends go back to school this week, but others still have 2 weeks to enjoy summer! Here are our top 5 ideas here in York County for family fun as you wrap up that time before hitting the books! How many have you hit?

50th Anniversary for Carowinds

Are you looking for a fun way to celebrate the end of summer and the start of a new school year?

Look no further than Carowinds Amusement Park! From June 10 to August 13, the park is celebrating its 50th anniversary with “50 Years of Carolina Fun” featuring new rides and experiences, live shows, and special events.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make memories with family and friends before or after school, and ride the park’s exciting attractions like Copperhead Strike and Mountain Gliders. Plus, enjoy exclusive 50th-anniversary treats!

2. South Town Wake Park

With summer ending and school and the cold coming soon, let’s get into the water one last time; well, South Town Wake Park is the perfect destination for those looking to beat the last of this summer heat.

South Town Wake Park offers beginner and advanced wakeboarding courses, paddle boarding, and kayaking, and there’s something for everyone.

They have experienced instructors and various obstacles; South Town Wake Park will surely be a highlight of the end of your summer.

3. American Corn Hole League

Do you want to play cornhole with friends or family? well the building, located beside the sports and event center, boasts 13 courts perfect for tournaments, leagues, court rentals, and merchandise.

The ACL pros are also available to give lessons to those looking to improve their skills in the game.

In addition, the space is perfect for producing original studio content, including the new 24-hour channel that showcases the best of cornhole.

The ACL HQ is the ultimate destination for tournaments, league play, and open play on cornhole courts.

Visitors can book courts by the hour and host private events, corporate events, birthday parties, and more! Whether you’re in the mood for competitive league night or want to hang out with friends, rent a lane for a few hours.

4. Mr. Putty’s Fun Park

If you want to have fun at a fun park, we suggest Mr. Putty’s Fun Park, which has many things but is primarily famous for Mini-Golf.

You can head out to Tega Cay to play many things like axe throwing, bungee jumping, rope courses, timber climbing, and more.

Even Mr. Putty’s said, “Each of our adventure-filled excursions is something that everyone in the family can enjoy. Whether you’re 2 or 102, you’ll find thrilling recreation activities at Mr. Putty’s that you’ll immensely enjoy!”

No matter the age or with family or friends, come to this exciting, fun park before school starts or after school!

5. Main Street Children’s Museum & York County Museum

Take your kids to the Main Street Children’s Museum for some learning through play before or after school.

They can develop social skills by hosting a tea party or taking on the chef role.

For more active play, there’s a tree house to climb and explore.

The museum also offers opportunities for art and fine motor skill development.

Now, for the older kids, there is the Museum of York County on Mount Gallant Road is there to help to educate them before school or after school ends.

The Museum of York County’s newest exhibit, Ice Age Carolinas, is a hit with visitors.

The exhibit takes visitors through the region’s history over millions of years, featuring hands-on displays and interactive exhibits.

It’s a unique and engaging way to learn about the area’s fascinating history. Take advantage of this unforgettable experience.