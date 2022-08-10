CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring Judy and Jolie

ROCK HILL, S.C.C (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pets of the Week you’ll find two very special furr-babies in need of a loving family that will steal your heart the moment you meet.

Judy is a very special girl. At just two years old she is very gentle and sweet. Judy is blind, so the shelter environment can be a little scary at times, but she has started to feel more comfortable. She would love a calm household where she can relax and curl up in her comfy bed. If you’d like to be a hero for a wonderful special girl, call us.

Jolie has had a rough and unstable past, but we are so happy she is safe now. At 11 years of age this girl just wants a cuddle buddy to snuggle. She would like to be THE dog of the house. She has a fun personality and will certainly bring a smile to your face.

If Judy or Jolie grabs your attention, call the HSYC today to make your appointment 803-802-0902.

Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.

Humane Society Rescue Needs:

Laundry Detergent Healthy Weight Dog Food Big & Small Dog Treats



