CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring Caitlyn and Sven

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Caitlyn and Sven have had a rough life so far and are looking for their forever home of love and lots of affection.

Caitlyn is a beauty who has quite the story… her finder said they found her while walking in their neighborhood when they witnessed a car slow down and toss a black carry case, that had Caitlyn in it, out the window!

As you can imagine, Caitlyn was traumatized and NOT happy when she first came to the Humane Society. She is now adjusting with love, attention and consistency.

Caitlyn is about 3 years old she is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested READY for her true FURever to start.

This majestic boy, Sven has a new start to a new story. Living outside his entire life, he was left home a lot. He was left so much so that his neighborhood worked with his people to do what was right and safe for Sven and bring him to the HSYC so that he could find his TRUE furever. Because he has been living alone outside most of his life he is slow to connect but when you get him to snuggle and respond, it's like winning the lottery. Sven's is a little over 5 years old and loves to walk. He is neutered, micro chipped, vaccinated and READY to meet you!

If one of these babies grabs your attention, call the HSYC today to make your appointment 803-802-0902.

Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.

Humane Society Rescue Needs:

Laundry Detergent Healthy Weight Dog Food Big & Small Dog Treats



