CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring Bud and Ramone

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pet of the Week you’ll find two very special furr-babies in need of a loving family who will spend time with them by playing cat games or taking an outdoor trail walk.

Bud is a very special boy. He tolerates other cats and has a sweet disposition. He would love a home that would give him a lot of attention as long as he can find a place of his own to curl up and sleep. If Bud touches your heart please give us a call.

Ramone lives up to his name. He is a love and gives the best hugs. He needs a buddy that will take him for walks and challenge him with toys. He has a fun personality that will certainly bring a smile to your face. If Ramone touches your heart please give us a call.

If one of these babies grabs your attention, call the HSYC today to make your appointment 803-802-0902.

Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.

Humane Society Rescue Needs:

Laundry Detergent Healthy Weight Dog Food Big & Small Dog Treats



CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center