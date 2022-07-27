CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring Gracie and Diva

ROCK HILL, S.C.C (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pets of the Week you’ll find two very special furr-babies in need of a loving family that will spend time with them each day.

Diva is this week’s Cat of the Week. She is almost 4 years old. The Humane Society of York County says she came to them as a stray.

She tested Negative and is now anxiously awaiting her FURever family. HSYC says she has been at the rescue now for over 8 months and just wants a window to call her own, someone to chat with and a friend.

Gracie is this week’s Dog of the Week. She is super joyful girl who adores her walks, rides and adventures.

She gets so excited her entire body shakes, rattles and roles getting her out of her kennel! She has been at the rescue for 828 days at the age of 8 and is considered a senior.

From her last adopter, she came back with defined triggers and HSYC invested in her life by sending her to training where she went off site for a month and learned amazing skills that need to continue.

HSYCA says this vivacious beauty deserves the right person, couple or family willing and committed to continue Gracie’s life-saving training and love her completely.

If any of these babies touch your heart call today and make an appointment to meet Gracie and Diva, or another furr friend, at 803-802-0902

Remember, all family members that lives in the household must come to the appointment..

Our Adoption parameters can be found on our website www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.

Always Rescue Needs:

Laundry Detergent Healthy Weight Dog Food Big & Small Dog Treats



CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center