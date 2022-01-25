CN2’s Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s Day 2 of the trial of a former Rock Hill Police officer who is charged with assault and battery. The case is now in the hands of the jury.

Plus, 54% of the people who live in Lancaster County have been vaccinated and the South Carolina Department of Education is hoping to raise that number as it’s more than 20 percent below the national average.

Also, as the 2021 tax season is officially underway, you might want to check your York County property tax bill to see if you are paying too much in taxes on your home.

We have those stories and more.