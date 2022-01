ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner says just in the new year, they average one overdose death a week, sadly they believe that number is just going to increase.

Plus, we sit down with Tega Cay’s new Police Chief and learn more about his goals for the department and the challenges he’s facing when it comes to recruiting officers.

And, later CN2 Sports catches up with some members of the Winthrop Basketball programs to talk hoops and winter weather.