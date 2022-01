ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Sheriff’s deputies say there will be check points throughout the county in an effort to make sure everyone can ring in 2022 safely.

Reducing stress is on many people’s new years resolution list, NAMI says go ahead and laugh, laugh loud, because it is a great stress reliever.

All that and more, just click here to enjoy our latest CN2 Newscast!