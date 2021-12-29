CN2’s Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Covid Testing increases, sadly some names are released in some holiday deaths, an earthquake not all that far from us, plus we learn more about a new African-American cultural center. We also visit with the Winthrop Men’s coach to talk b-ball and more! Click here for our latest newscast.
Top Story
South Carolina Highway Patrol Responds to Hwy 5 Fatal Collision
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person has died after a collision on Hwy 5 in York...
