CN2’s Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Covid Testing increases, sadly some names are released in some holiday deaths, an earthquake not all that far from us, plus we learn more about a new African-American cultural center. We also visit with the Winthrop Men’s coach to talk b-ball and more! Click here for our latest newscast.

