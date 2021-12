ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New answers in a case that shook Rock Hill, the York County community and beyond – leaving six dead at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie. Plus, we hear from the Lesslie, Shook and Adams families after the release of CTE brain study results. Also, a new Reconstruction Era exhibition is now open to the public with a new exhibit called “Liberty & Resistance: Reconstruction and the African American Community at Brattonsville from 1865 to 1877”.