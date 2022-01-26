CN2’s Latest News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York County Jury saying it could not reach an unanimous decision in the trial of Jonathan Moreno, former Rock Hill Police Officer, charged with assault and battery. What a judge told the jurors to do next.

Plus, one Tri-County resident carrying around a gas mask saying she uses that to protect herself from fumes that are coming from a paper mill. That resident, as well as others, speaking with the Environmental Protection Agency. The next step in this year-long battle.

And later in CN2 Sports, we catch up with the Winthrop Women’s Basketball team before they make their longest road trip of the Big South Conference season and find out how they are coming together after a fractured start in the new year.

