CN2’s Latest News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It looks like a snow, rain, ice event for us this weekend. SCDOT reminds drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.

Plus, it’s been four years since York County Sheriff Office Detective, Mike Doty, was shot and killed in the line of duty. The 809 Foundation is asking the community to “Go Blue” to honor Doty.

Also, the NFL playoffs are kicking off this weekend, we will let you know which area players are hoping to take a step towards a Super Bowl Ring.