CN2 – Yoga that Embraces Your Journey Within

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Now that the election season has come to an end, we can certainly benefit from yoga to help release some of those tensions.

CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil is at Journey Within Yoga & Meditation in Rock Hill talking with one of the owners Sara Cox who says, “We have developed something special here at Journey Within. We are not the normal Yoga studio. Our mission is to affect change in our students’ lives.”

Cox says they offer a 6 month program that gives a full mind, body soul transformation.

Click above for full story.

Want to go?

Journey Within Yoga & Meditation

111 Caldwell Street

Suite 101, Rock Hill

info@journeywithin.me

(803) 322-3313