CN2 Today – Weekly Show – March 31st

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) This week on CN2 Today we are coming to the end of Women’s History Month. To honor the month, we speak to two friends who made their dream of owning their own boutique a reality with The Gypsy Debutante.

Plus, the coffee shop, Sweet Southern Java in Chester County now has its own store front. We learn more from the owner, Liz about what it took to make her dreams come true.

Plus, The Come See Me Festival is coming up! There are plenty events to do in person or virtual. The festival chair shares the details.

And the Old Town Farmers Market at Legal Remedy Brewing is back for the season, opening this Saturday, April 3rd. We learn more about what fresh produce you can expect this year!

And on Entertainment with Jenna Woods we learn about many events taking place this weekend to celebrate the Easter season.