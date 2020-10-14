CN2 Today – Wednesday, October 14th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we learn how one Rock Hill business owner is giving back to Breast Cancer patients through her business, Nailed It DIY Studio. She does this after losing her sister and mother to Breast Cancer.

Plus, it’s Earthquake Preparedness Week and there’s a way you can prepare for a disaster by taking part in the Great Shakeout! We talk to York County Emergency Management officials about the amount of Earthquakes South Carolina experiences and why preparing is so important.

And on What’s Cooking Wednesday we jump in Hope of Lancaster’s Tiny Chefs Kitchen! This week they are mixing up a pumpkin smoothie!

Plus, Jenna Woods talks about what’s playing at the movies including The Trial of the Chicago 7 and 2 Hearts.