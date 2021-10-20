CN2 Today – Wednesday, Oct. 20th Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today anchor Lucas McFadden shares more on the Rock Hill Mayoral race.

According to unofficial results, current mayor, John Gettys won the election. CN2’s Rachel Richardson talked with Gettys about the win.

Later in the show, host Renee O’Neil sits down with the York County Choral Society to learn about its upcoming season and BBQ fundraiser.

And there’s a new art studio in Fort Mill, Art Space Studio. We get an inside look at the new space and try some Halloween crafts.

Fans are still talking about artist, Shepard Fairey’s trip to Rock Hill.

Plus, the Humane Society of York County shares their Pets of the Week.