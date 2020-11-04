CN2 Today – Wednesday, November 4th

ROCK

HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Lucas McFadden bring the latest Election 2020 results.

Plus, has the election caused you stress? We speak with an expert on how to reduce stress and anxiety before bed!

And the Good Folks of York County is getting ready for its annual luncheon where it gives selected non-profits in the community funds to help continue their services to help those in need. This year it is virtual.

Later in the show entertainment reporter, Jenna Woods brings us more on the new movies coming to theaters this weekend, “Let Him Go”.