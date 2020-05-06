CN2 Today – Wednesday, May 6th

ROCK HILL ,S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil joins anchor Laurabree Monday on the show!

In the video above hear from an educator who has been teaching for 49 years. She shares her story of how her years of experience have prepared her for this pandemic.

It’s Nurses Week! We are honoring those on the front lines.

Plus, Southern Charm Events has teamed up with Wallflower Photography to offer FREE high school senior photos.

Later in the show the Mercantile is offering local flower and other creative Mother’s Day gift ideas!

And looking for a way to kick start your health after being in quarantine? Chef Carol Green with Taste of Healing is teaming up with women leaders in our community to offer a 2-week program to help.

Plus, Jenna Woods brings us the latest movies playing this weekend on Comporium Video on Demand.