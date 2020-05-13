CN2 Today – Wednesday, May 13th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and Lucas McFadden help celebrate a woman’s 102th birthday! She’s a resident at Harborchase Rock Hill!

Plus, Clover School District Superintendent, Dr. Sheila Quinn takes on a Tic Tok challenge with her son! We talk to her about about balancing her career and a child who is a high school senior during this pandemic.

Later in the show it is time for What’s Cooking Wednesday! We head out to Dana’s Bakery in York to learn more about its Italian dishes!

And we continue to honor our CN2 Hometown Heroes! Today we talk to reporter Rachel Richardson about a hero who now has a forever friend after helping Fort Lawn Police Chief who was being attacked.

Plus, on Entertainment with Jenna Woods we talk about the new movies coming out on Comporium Video on Demand! Also in Hometown Tourist we continue to bring you the “good” that’s taking place right here in the Tri-County during the COVID-19 Pandemic.