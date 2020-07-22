CN2 Today – Wednesday, July 22nd

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and sports reporter Morgan Cox talk about National Hot Dog Day!

Plus, playgrounds at Rock Hill parks have reopened. Learn more about the guidelines in place to keep you safe.

Later in the show we learn more about Glioblastoma Awareness Day. It is a type of aggressive brain cancer. A mom and dad share their story of how their daughter battled the disease for 19 months and how they want to keep her memory alive.

And on What’s Cooking Wednesday we head to Forchetta in Charlotte to learn more on a chef from Fort Mill who is now the Chopped champion!

Plus, on Entertainment w/ Jenna Woods we learn about the new movie, Radioactive. And there is still tons to do in our community, find out in Hometown Tourist!