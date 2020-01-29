CN2 Today – Wednesday, January 29th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and anchor Lucas McFadden give you a look into the Area 11 Special Olympics Bowling Tournaments. Plus, ladies with the Woman’s Club in Rock Hill join anchor Laurabree Monday in the studio to talk about their Super Dips for the Super Bowl! Join us!
Top Story
Friends Gather To Celebrate Life Of Rock Hill Nurse Shot To...
ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Friends are coming together to honor the life of a Rock Hill nurse who was fatally shot in her home...