CN2 Today – Wednesday, January 19th Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods learn more about a national blood shortage and how donors have a chance in winning tickets to the Super Bowl LVI just for donating blood.

Plus, X Golf Charlotte has its only location in the Southeast right in Tega Cay! We get a look inside the spot and learn more about the sport.

Looking to get fit this year and support a good cause? CycleBar Fort Mill is teaming up with the Autism Strong Foundation for a benefit ride!

Plus, the Anne Springs Close Greenway may be the perfect place to get outdoors this new year. We learn more about its upcoming events for 2022.

Previous articleRecruiting is Greatest Challenge for New Chief
Next articleCycleBar Fort Mill Hosting Benefit Ride for Autism Strong Foundation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR