CN2 Today – Wednesday, January 19th Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods learn more about a national blood shortage and how donors have a chance in winning tickets to the Super Bowl LVI just for donating blood.

Plus, X Golf Charlotte has its only location in the Southeast right in Tega Cay! We get a look inside the spot and learn more about the sport.

Looking to get fit this year and support a good cause? CycleBar Fort Mill is teaming up with the Autism Strong Foundation for a benefit ride!

Plus, the Anne Springs Close Greenway may be the perfect place to get outdoors this new year. We learn more about its upcoming events for 2022.