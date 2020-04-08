CN2 Today – Wednesday, April 8th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil joins anchor Laurabree Monday virtually! We are learning about a unique art challenge and how a local photographer is using her talent to give back.  Later in the show those with Two Maid and a Mop teach us how to properly disinfect our homes! Join us!

