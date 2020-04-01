CN2 Today – Wednesday, April 1st

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil joins us from the CN2 Today studio and anchor Laurabree Monday joins us from home! It is National Walking Day and we talk with Billy Dunlap with Visit York County about places you can still go in York County to get outdoors but still practice social distancing! Later in the show we learn how 521 BBQ and Grill in Lancaster teamed up with the Lancaster Police Department to donate food to medical staff at MUSC-Lancaster. And It is time for Digger’s Bookclub! Join Laurabree for a book at home!