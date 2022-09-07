CN2 Today – Victory Gardens International Bringing Healthy Food Access to South Side

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On CN2 Today Jonathan Nazeer with Victory Gardens International shares more about his dream to help those in the South side of Rock Hill have better access to healthy foods.

Victory Gardens, formed in Rock Hill, is a 501C3 with its mission being to spearhead community redevelopment through urban farming, food production, food access and job creations in low wealth communities across the globe.

They are tackling the challenge of food access in low income areas.

