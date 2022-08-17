CN2 Today – Turf King City Football Invitational Comes to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On Saturday, August 20th four top football teams in the Carolinas, including South Point, will battle it out on the football field at Rock Hill District 3 Stadium.

About the event:

The inaugural Turf King Football City Invitational will be played on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Rock Hill District 3 Stadium at 210 S Cherry Road. This high school football event will feature four of the top teams in the Carolinas including:

2021 SC 4A State Champion South Pointe High School

2021 SC 5A State Champion Gaffney High School

2021 NC 4A State Champion Cardinal Gibbons High School

2021 NC 4A Runner Up Julius Chambers High School

Kick-off times:

4:30 pm Cardinal Gibbons High School vs Julius Chambers High School

7:30 pm Gaffney High School vs South Pointe High School

Tickets are $12 to attend both games and can be purchased at TurfKingInvitational.hometownticketing.com.

Team highlights:

Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders (Raleigh, NC) Head Coach-Steven Wright (2011-present) Defending 2021 NC 4A State Champions Four state title game appearances (Won school’s 1st state title in 2021) The Crusaders finished last season with a record of 15-1 and the 2021 4A NC State Champs Cardinal Gibbons and Chambers met twice last season. The Cougars won the season opener 35-29 at Cardinal Gibbons. Cardinal Gibbons won the rematch in Raleigh when the Crusaders upset the Cougars 14-2 in the state title game.



Julius Chambers Cougars (Charlotte, NC) Head Coach-Brandon Wiggins (First year as Chambers head coach) 2021 NC 4A State Runner Up Chambers has appeared in four state title games in a row. The Cougars have won two out of the last four NC division 4A State Championships The Cougars finished last season with a record of 14-2 and NC 4A State Runner Up Chambers and Cardinal Gibbons met twice last season with Chambers winning the regular-season opener 35-29 at Cardinal Gibbons. The Cougars lost the rematch to the Crusaders in the NC 4A State title game in Raleigh



South Pointe Stallions (Rock Hill, SC) Head Coach, Bobby Collins (First year as South Pointe head coach) Defending 2021 SC 4A State Champion Since South Pointe’s first varsity season in 2006, the Stallions have won 7 state titles, most recently in 2021. Championship years include 08’, 11’, 14’, 15’, 16’, 17’, and 21’ The Stallions finished last season with a record of 13-1 and won the SC 4A State Championship by defeating the Beaufort Eagles 41-7



Gaffney Indians (Gaffney, SC) Head Coach Dan Jones (2010-present) won two state titles as head coach Defending 2021 SC 5A State Champion Gaffney Indians have 17 state championships in its school’s history. The most recent was the upset win over Dutch Fork 22-19 in the 2021 5A State Championship. The win ended a 5-year run for the Silver Foxes The Indians finished last season undefeated with a record of 15-0 and won the SC 5A State Title



“As a South Pointe High School alumnus, it is exciting to be able to give back to Rock Hill through this event and showcase the amazing talent in our community,” Jibrille Fewell, Director and Co-Founder of the Turf King Football City Invitational said.

“The inaugural Turf King Football City Invitational is a fantastic opportunity to showcase four of the top high school football programs in the Carolinas and bring thousands of visitors to York County,” Andy Clinton, Interim President/ CEO of Visit York County said.

About Turf King Football City Invitational:

Turf King is an entity of Non-Profit 501(c)(3) Reflection of The Rock Incorporated which gives back to programs throughout the state of South Carolina founded by Rodney Brown. Director and co-founder of the Turf King organization, Jibrille Fewell, realized there was an opportunity to give back to his alma mater. Jibrille, a Rock Hill native, was a standout player at South Pointe High School as a defensive lineman and went on to have a stellar college career at Buffalo and Liberty University. Former Northwestern standout and York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey is the official game Ambassador and Former Northwestern standout Jay Currence is the Director of Football Operations of this event.