CN2 Today sits down with Patrice Gaines

CN2’s Indira Eskieva sits down with Patrice Gaines, an award-winning journalist, author and social justice advocate living in Clover. We learn that before Gaines, who shared her story on NBC’s Dateline and the Oprah Winfrey Show, worked at the Washington Post and had her successful career in journalism, she led a troubled life that eventually landed her in jail. Today, she shares her story hoping it will help other young women who are lost as she once was.

Patrice Gaines is the author of two published books: Laughing in the Dark: From Colored Girl to Woman of Color–A Journey From Prison to Power and Moments of Grace: Meeting the Challenge to Change.