CN2 Today Show 11/3/2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Host Renee O’Neil shows us this new spot not only tastes good but also is good for you. The Organic Kitchen is officially open and we get a look at its most popular dishes. Plus, experts say many people are once again traveling. We talk to a travel agent about how to travel safely during a pandemic and we chat with a man who was just named Farmer of the Year.
