CN2 Today Show 1/15/2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we are learning more about the free webinar for spouses of first responders called, Helping Our Hurting Heroes. It is virtual and free for all to attend. Find the link on www.cn2.com under Featured Links. Organizers ask you to please register.

And The Rock Hill Community Relations Council and Rock Hill’s Poet Laureate, Angelo hosting the “Still Dreaming” Poetry Competition on Sunday, January 17th at 6 PM. It is virtual and free for all to attend. Find the link on www.cn2.com under Featured Links.

Later in the show the 809 Foundation, which was formed to honor the life and legacy of Det. Mike Doty who was killed in the line of duty in 2018, holding its annual “Go Blue” for Doty. Find out how you can support Doty’s cause and other law enforcement officer on Sunday, January 17th.

Plus, The longest MLK Parade is still taking place in York this weekend. It will be virtual. We speak with the Western York County NAACP about the parade.

And there are so many things to do here in York County! We have the latest YOCO Buzz with Visit York County.