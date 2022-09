ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A Celebration of Local Businesses is this weekend and this is what you can expect!

Pure Escape Resort is once again holding its Local Business Celebration to make the community aware of the shopping possibilities available locally.

With 40 vendors they will offer giveaways, food vendors, music and great shopping.

Want to go?

Local Business Celebration

Saturday, September 17

10 am – 2 pm

452 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill