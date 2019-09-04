CN2 Today – September 4th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host, Renee O’Neil and anchor, Lucas McFadden bring you the latest news of the day. Plus, anchor Laurabree Monday talks with York County Emergency Management leaders about what you should pack for your emergency kit in case bad weather comes our way. Plus a local home inspector joins Renee in the studio to talk about why a home inspection is so important. And on What’s Cooking Wednesday we head out to the new Hoof and Barrel!