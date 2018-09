Happy Wednesday! On CN2 Today we learn more about our reporter, Kathryn Andreoli. Plus a local man receives a heart transplant! And its Piedmont Medical Center Today! We talk to leaders there about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a huge event the hospital is putting on. Also its officially fall and no better way to celebrate than at Bush n Vine Farm! All that and more right here on CN2 Today!

