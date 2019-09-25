CN2 Today – September 25th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and Lucas McFadden talk about a local non profit that is holding a customer appreciation day! Plus, its National Baby Safety Month and those with Safe Kids York County show us how to install a car seat. Also Rock Hill is holding its annual Senior Sports Classic and there’s still time to sign up! Plus, on What’s Cooking Wednesday we have an apple pie on the menu. Also Jenna Woods describes what’s play at the movies!