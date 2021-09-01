CN2 Today – September 1st Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this week’s edition of CN2 Today the famous Pete’s BBQ is back in Rock Hill under a new name, Secondhand Smoke. Those over the BBQ say its the same tradition.

Plus, Rock Hill’s Main Street Live starts this Thursday, September 2nd from 6 PM until 10 AM on Rock Hill’s Main Street.

And a restaurant in Indian Land is doing what it can to honor the 13 military members killed last week in Afghanistan.

Plus Historic Brattonsville is bringing back its By the Sweat of Our Brows event.

Looking for a new furry friend? Check out this week’s Pets of the Week with the Humane Society of York County