Its Monday! On CN2 Today we talk with our friends at the American Red Cross about just how many people came to the shelters to escape hurricane Florence. Plus there’s a lot going on at the Arts Council of York County! We have all the details! And are you ready for a Dog Gone Good Time?! We talk with those at the Humane Society of York County about one of its biggest events of the season!

