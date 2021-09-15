CN2 Today – September 15th Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today we head out to the new Miracle Park as it gets ready for its grand-opening on Saturday, September 18th.

Plus, we learn more about The Miracle League of Rock Hill at Miracle Park. There’s still time to register to be a part of the first-ever season!

And on Mental Health Minute this month with are talking with NAMI Piedmont Tri-County about Suicide Prevention Month.

Plus, the pets of the week with the Humane Society of York County are just too cute!