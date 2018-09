Happy Monday! On CN2 Today we have all the details you need to know about Hurricane Florence. Plus the anniversary of 9/11 is tomorrow. We talk to a local firefighter who took part in the Charlotte 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. And its time for fall! The Arts Council of Chester County shows us how to make a pumpkin through pottery. And its Piedmont Medical Center Today! We talk to our friends at Piedmont Medical Center about the Project Search Program!