CN2 Today – Savory Scoop at Black’s Grill in York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this week’s edition of the Savory Scoop, host Renee O’Neil gets a taste of what’s cooking at Black’s Grill, located at Black’s Peaches in York!

From fresh burgers made with local meat, to all-the-way hotdogs, to salads and homemade dessert, there is literally something for everyone.

In the video above, farm manager, Beth Black-White shares more about their yummy dishes!

