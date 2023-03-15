CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Winnie and Christmas

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) –  If these sweet faces grab your heart, call today to make an appointment (803) 802-0902.

Christmas is a lovely tuxedo beauty feline who came to the the HSYC as a pregnant stray. She went into foster care, gave birth and cared for her 4 beauties. Now it is her turn for a forever family. Christmas can be found in the Cat Lounge where she loves to bird watch and talk. She is about 4 years old and is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested.

Winnie was found abandoned at the rescue 236 days ago. She is mostly black with white markings who is a little bit of a “scaredy pooch.” Because she scares easily a mature calm home that offers walks, car trips and playtime is ideal. She gets along well with other dogs.

• Things to know upon meeting your future forever friend:
– All members of the family, that will live in the household, must be at the appointment.
– Transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
– Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
– Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
Humane Society Rescue Needs:  
      • Laundry Detergent
      • Healthy Weight Dog Food
      • Big & Small Dog Treats

