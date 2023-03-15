CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Winnie and Christmas

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grab your heart, call today to make an appointment (803) 802-0902.
Christmas is a lovely tuxedo beauty feline who came to the the HSYC as a pregnant stray. She went into foster care, gave birth and cared for her 4 beauties. Now it is her turn for a forever family. Christmas can be found in the Cat Lounge where she loves to bird watch and talk. She is about 4 years old and is spayed, vaccinated, micro chipped and tested.
Winnie was found abandoned at the rescue 236 days ago. She is mostly black with white markings who is a little bit of a “scaredy pooch.” Because she scares easily a mature calm home that offers walks, car trips and playtime is ideal. She gets along well with other dogs.
– Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
– Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
- Laundry Detergent
- Healthy Weight Dog Food
- Big & Small Dog Treats
CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center