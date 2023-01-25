CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Lagetha and Kinley

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet faces grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.
If you are interested in one of these babies please bring all members of the family, that live in the household, to the appointment.
• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
• Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.
- Adoption parameters can be found at www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org.
Humane Society Rescue Needs:
- Laundry Detergent
- Healthy Weight Dog Food
- Big & Small Dog Treats
CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center