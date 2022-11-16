CN2 Today – Pets of the Week Meet Gatlin and Lovely

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If these sweet face catches your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.

• Remember all members of the family that live in the household must be at the appointment.
• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
• Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.

Humane Society Rescue Needs:  

      • Laundry Detergent
      • Healthy Weight Dog Food
      • Big & Small Dog Treats

