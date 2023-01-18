CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Meet Diego and Bippy

YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) –  If these sweet faces  grabs your heart, call today to make an appointment (803)802-0902.

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you are interested in one of these babies please bring all members of the family, that live in the household, to the appointment.
• REMEMBER: transition time for our FURfriends may vary. Give them the time they need to adjust. You won’t regret it.
• Dog adoptions are within a radius of 30-45 minutes due to home visit requirements.

Humane Society Rescue Needs:  

      • Laundry Detergent
      • Healthy Weight Dog Food
      • Big & Small Dog Treats

CN2 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Kamego Chiropractic Wellness Center

 

